Marjorie Taylor Greene says Stacey Abrams is ‘whipping’ Republicans in Georgia

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is accusing Republicans in her own state of fraud -- and saying it is why "Stacey Abrams is whipping GA Republicans *ss."

"On April 17, Fulton Co GOP held an election for chairman. The party of election integrity collected votes in 9 red solo cups. The outcome was more votes than voters & existing chair Trey Kelly 'won.' But new people had joined," Green posted to Twitter.

"The people in outrage demanded a second vote," she continued. "In the second vote, each delegate formed a single file line and put their vote into 1 glass bowl themselves. A new chair was elected, Susan Opraseuth, won 172-148, beating the old chairman. Imagine that."

"But somehow the party of election integrity has now awarded the old chairman, Trey Kelly his chairmanship back on appeal of a supposed technicality of words 'point of order' or 'objection,'" she alleged.

"What matters to these Republicans? The people's vote? Election integrity?" she asked. "Or that they keep the same old good 'ole boys in charge that just organize a monthly breakfast?"

"No wonder Stacey Abrams is whipping GA Republicans ass," she wrote.

Abrams, a Democrat, is widely expected to challenge Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022.

Some Peach State Republicans are worried that allegations of election fraud will decrease GOP turnout and could help Democrats.

"Even a fraction of Republicans who remain skeptical of Kemp could pose problems to Kemp in November 2022, much like a sharp turnout drop in conservative rural areas hampered U.S. Senate incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the January runoff defeats to Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported earlier in April.

North Georgia GOP activist Brian Pritchard explained the dynamics.

"Many of the Trump supporters that did not return and vote in the January runoff will not return to vote for Kemp in 2022," Pritchard explained. "The only way to get a Trump supporter to vote for Kemp is to get Trump to endorse Kemp. And we don't see that happening."

Kemp is also facing a 2022 primary challenge by Trump supporter Vernon Jones.

Meanwhile, Stacey Abrams is launching a book tour.



