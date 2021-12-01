Stacey Abrams announces run for governor in Georgia -- just over a year after she helped flip the state blue

Stacey Abrams is setting herself up for a rematch with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Abrams on Wednesday announced her intention to run for governor in the Peach State next year, and released a video where she said that "my job has been to put my head down and keep working toward one Georgia, for that farmer in Peach County, for that teacher in Sparta, for that mechanic in College Park."

Abrams is widely credited with helping President Joe Biden win Georgia in 2020 with her work identifying and registering Democratic voters in her state.

In addition to helping elect Biden, who was the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992, Abrams also helped elected Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Jon Ossoff (D-GA), who together gave Democrats their current majority in the Senate.

Incumbent Brian Kemp, who narrowly defeated Abrams in 2018, has been the focus of ire from former President Donald Trump, who even went so far as to suggest that he would prefer to see Abrams win the state than for Kemp to win reelection.

Watch Abrams's campaign video below.