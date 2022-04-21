Starbucks' Howard Schultz suffers 'hugely embarrassing blow' after his iconic Seattle roastery unionizes
Starbucks Corp Chief Executive Howard Schultz, pictured with images from the company's new "Race Together" project behind him, speaks during the company's annual shareholder's meeting in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

On Thursday, former New York Times labor journalist Steven Greenhouse reported that workers at Starbucks' Seattle Roastery have voted to unionize.

This is the 26th successful union election at a Starbucks location as the labor campaigns have spread across the country — and this is a particular blow, because this is the flagship location in the city where Starbucks was first founded.

Howard Schultz, the billionaire CEO of Starbucks who returned to that role after a disastrous independent presidential campaign in 2019, has fought furiously to kill the union drives. He has said that the company is "being assaulted" by the organizing efforts, and in one bizarre speech, he even compared unionizing workers to Holocaust prisoners being forced to share blankets.

