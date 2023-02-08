'Liar!' Marjorie Taylor Greene screams through the State of the Union

The State of the Union brought together a Democratic president and Senate along with a divided and far-right House of Representatives.

According to MSNBC's Garrett Haake, Rep. George Santos (R-NY) got to the House chamber earlier than anyone else, even reporters and set himself up on the aisle so he could shake hands with those who came in. Santos appeared to be trying to talk to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) but it appeared that Romney had no interest in speaking to him, turning his back.

There were concerns about whether Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) or Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) would "make a scene" as they had in the past, yelling back at President Joe Biden during the speech.

But it was Greene who was seated in the back row screaming and interrupting at every opportunity.

At one point she screamed "LIAR" when Biden said that some Republicans want to sunset Social Security and Medicare. It was part of a proposal presented by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) during the last election cycle. It was roundly denounced by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Biden managed to get everyone int he room to agree they would never cut the programs and "show seniors by standing up."

"So we all agree, Social Security and Medicare are off the books," said Biden. The room stood.

See the moment below or at the video here: