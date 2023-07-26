Ex-GOP chair: 'Trump learned a valuable lesson' he would use in new term

Former President Donald Trump failed in many of his more outlandish schemes in office, one of the most prominent being attempting to steal the 2020 presidential election — and a key reason for that is that many of the career officials who would have needed to rip up procedure and law refused to do so.

That is unlikely to be true if he is re-elected, warned former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele on MSNBC. He and his associates have a sweeping plan to rip out the guardrails checking the power of the executive branch, allowing Trump to ensure only committed loyalists are in control.

"Michael, there were several people, including lawyers that brought shame to the profession," said anchor Katie Phang. "[Richard] Donaghue's a registered Republican, not exactly what we'd refer to as a Resistance warrior. So Mike, talk about Donaghue's credibility as a witness. We saw a number of those witnesses who testified during the 1/6 investigation."

"Yeah, I think he's an important figure here, not only to give context legally but also to give a broader context politically to just how Republicans inside the administration were responding in this moment at this hour to the entreaties of the president to basically tear up the Constitution, install him as president and rewrite American history. It was important, I think, to hear and to see in that montage that panel of lawyers, Republican lawyers, you know, say, no, I was ready to quit. He was ready to quit. We were all — he was basically going to be left with a graveyard inside the Justice Department."

That isn't going to happen the next time around if Trump gets another term, Steele said.

"Donald Trump has learned a very valuable lesson, if nothing else, and I believe this idea of the next time, he will not have this happen again," said Steele. "He will not install in place lawyers who will tell him no, who will recite to him the rules and regulations and God forbid, the Constitution. But instead will say, yes, sir, how do you need this done? When does it need done? And how do we corral the forces across the country to make sure it sticks? So I think there are a lot of important takeaways from moments like this to understand just how thin that line was for us in 2020 and why that line will be obliterated should he get re-elected in '24."

Watch the video below or at this link.