Trump-loving woman has racist meltdown over mask request: 'It's a hoax to steal the election!'

A Trump-loving New York woman hurled racial slurs at a bakery worker who asked her to leave for refusing to take basic COVID-19 safety precautions.

Video shows the maskless woman confronting a worker at the Davidovich Bakery on the Lower East Side and using the N-word repeatedly until she was thrown out, reported the New York Daily News.

"I said, 'You're a bitch-ass n*gger,' a term they use," said the woman, who gave her name afterward as Stephanie Denaro. "All of my children have a Black father. That's a term I've heard them use all my life."

Denaro, of Queens, has recorded herself refusing to wear masks and using racist language, and she told the Daily News she didn't care if this video went viral.

"It's actually great, because they're forcing people in New York City to wear masks," Denaro said. "It's political theater. I don't believe in COVID-19. It's a hoax to convince people to use absentee ballots to steal the election from Donald Trump."

The 30-year-old bakery worker, who didn't want to give his name, asked Denaro to put on a mask Sunday afternoon but she refused and verbally abused him.

"She replied ... 'Why should I?" he said. "I replied, 'With those answers I will not be able to serve you. ... Then she said, 'You are a bitch-ass N-word.' ... She said it a lot."



Security guards escorted Denaro outside and called 911 to report the incident, but they ended the call once she was outside and no police report was made.











