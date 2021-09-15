Trump aides already pushing back against Stephanie Grisham's tell-all memoir with text message 'receipts'

Donald Trump's former White House aides are scrambling to discredit one of their former colleagues ahead of her tell-all memoir's publication.

Stephanie Grisham will publish "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House" on Oct. 5, and promises to reveal secrets about her service as White House press secretary and Melania Trump's chief of staff, but a senior aide to the former president provided text messages to Politico's Playbook that suggest she went along with election fraud conspiracies in her home state of Arizona.

"On Nov. 5, after Arizona A.G. Mark Brnovich rebutted claims from Donald Trump supporters that voters who used Sharpies had their ballots improperly disqualified, Grisham forwarded his tweet to a Trump aide and wrote of Brnovich, 'Told you. Useless,'" the website reported.

Excerpts from Grisham's book that have circulated claim she did not believe the election had been stolen and tried to convince the first lady that her husband was not the victim of a fraud conspiracy, but multiple Trump aides claim to have "receipts" to dispute her account -- and show she went along with White House efforts to challenge the results.

"The following week, on Nov. 12, Grisham texted the same aide with a WaPo report about Brnovich telling Fox News there was 'no evidence; of fraud that would change the results in Arizona," the website reported. "'Such an ass,' she wrote."

"A month later, on Dec. 12, Grisham received a text from a lobbyist in Arizona, Gretchen Jacobs," Playbook added. "Jacobs wrote that she had spoken with Karen Fann, a top Republican in the state Senate, and 'asked her what would cause her to withhold the electors' needed to certify the results. According to the text, Fann told Jacobs 'if we could prove fraud — that would be a game-changer.'"

Jacobs asked Grisham to help scrape up $104,000 needed to hire a political consultant to find evidence of fraud, which the lobbyist claimed they were certain to find, and the White House press secretary forwarded that text message the Trump campaign aide.

"Any ideas?" Grisham asked.

Grisham declined to comment on the texts provided to Playbook and referred reporters to Jacobs and her friend Brett Mecum, an Arizona political operative, and both of them insisted that Grisham had privately told them she did not believe in election fraud conspiracies.