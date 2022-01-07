Colbert hammers 'traitorous scum' Trump, 'douchebag' rioters and 'dimwit' Ted Cruz in biting 'Rent' parody

"The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert created a music video paying homage to the hit Broadway musical "Rent" to reflect on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The show changed the lyrics to the song "Seasons of Love" to reflect on the aftermath of the insurrection. The song begins by listing the number of minutes in a common year as "Abhor-Rent" appears onscreen to mimic the musical's logo.

"Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes," the song began. "Three hundred sixty-five days since feces were smeared."

"12,000 self-incriminating Instagram pictures. One viking shaman doing three-and-a-half years," it continued, with a mugshot of "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley.

"Stupid flags, huge douchebags, and this asswipe's shoe," with a picture of Richard Barnett, the Arkansas man photographed with his foot on a desk in Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

The audience cheered when the show sang about the "727 insurrectionists arrested."

"Who else should be jailed for this unsuccessful coup? How about this bum?" the show sang as a picture of Trump appeared on-screen. "He's a traitorous scum, likes to stare at the sun, like Mussolini but dumb."

The show also addressed the Republicans who voted with the insurrectionists to overturn the election only hours after the attack.

"147 treason treasonous dimwits," the show sang with pictures of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

"One of whom really cannot pull off a beard," the lyrics continued, with a picture of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). "Is that a dead skunk? Rudy looks drunk."

It also featured a picture of Donald Trump, Jr. as the words "IQ of one" were sung.

