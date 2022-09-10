Border Patrol pushes Stephen Miller's claim Joe Biden ended constitutional government
Stephen Miller speaking with supporters of Donald Trump at a rally at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The official Twitter account for U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations in the West Texas region pushed an argument by controversial former Trump aide Stephen Miller that America no longer has constitutional government.

On Saturday, CBP West Texas retweeted two tweets by Miller, who was reportedly subpoenaed to testify about Donald Trump's unsuccessful coup attempt. Miller attempted the fake electors scheme on Fox News in December of 2020.

"The media’s greatest power is its ability to frame what is a dire national crisis (eg 'cops are racist' summer ‘20) and what is not. Biden’s eradication of our border means we are no longer a Republic—he’s ended nearly 250 years of constitutional government. The media is silent," Miller argued in one of the tweets CBP West Texas retweeted.

"Violent criminals lay waste to our communities undisturbed while the immense power of the state is arrayed against those whose only crime is dissent," Miller said in another tweet retweeted by CBP West Texas.

"The law has been turned from a shield to protect the innocent into a sword to conquer them," Miller claimed.

Since leaving the White House at the end of Trump's single term, Miller founded American First Legal, which claims it is, "turning the legal tables on the radical activist left."



