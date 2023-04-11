'Stephen Miller might not just be a witness but a target': Conservative says of Trump's 'Rasputin'

Donald Trump's former top aide Stephen Miller appeared before the federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

Discussing the matter, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace explained that she has stacks of tapes of Miller appearing on Fox News and talking about the plot to overturn the election. In one Dec. 14, 2020 appearance, Wallace said that Miller was stressing Jan. 20 being the only thing written in stone. He claimed that there was more than enough time to certify Trump as the winner.

"As we speak," Miller told Fox & Friends in 2020, "an alternate slate of electors in the states is going to vote, and we'll send those results up to Congress."

"I mean, he's got a mountain of publicly facing criminal exposure on all four of the criminal counts," said Wallace. "If Jack Smith decides to create the architecture of the conspiracy, the chief co-conspirator to Donald Trump is Stephen Miller."

IN OTHER NEWS: Dispute plunges Maryland House into chaos as 2023 legislative session ends

Conservative commentator Charlie Sykes noted that it was a key point he, too, was going to make.

"In a conspiracy, you need more than one person, and who is at the center of all of this? Who is writing the speeches?" asked Sykes. "We're speculating here. Stephen Miller might not simply have been a witness, he may end up being a target here because if there was a conspiracy, he was a co-conspirator. He is the Rasputin of the Trump administration. He is the whisperer."

"You can see all of the ways he was part of this plot to overturn the election, and more specifically, part of the plot to obstruct the official proceeding of U.S. Congress. So, he's right there at the center. So, it's very interesting that he would be here at this stage of the investigation and would testify personally."

See the discussion in the video below or at the link here.



