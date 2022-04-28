Steve Bannon panics as Trump's attempt to beat Brian Kemp flops: 'Why is Perdue 27 points down?!'

Trump ally Steve Bannon hit the panic button this week after seeing a poll that shows Trump-backed Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue losing badly to incumbent Brian Kemp.

Discussing the poll on his "War Room" podcast, Bannon asked right-wing operative David Bossie how Perdue could be getting whipped this badly despite having former President Donald Trump's full endorsement.

"Why is Perdue 27 points down on Kemp?!" he asked.

"As an observer, it looks like Perdue has been a lackluster campaigner," Bossie replied. "The first time he took the gloves off, literally two nights ago. It's a little late in the game!"

Bossie then speculated about what Perdue could do to get himself back into the race, and he said he needed to convince Georgia Republicans that Kemp failed to stop Trump's 2020 election loss in the Peach State because he's supposedly scared of Democrat Stacey Abrams.

"Hopefully in the closing weeks he’s going to pull things out," said Bossie. "I saw the same poll you did -- I’m shocked."

Trump blames Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for his loss in Georgia, and he even called Raffensperger in the days leading up to the January 6th Capitol riots and asked him to "find" enough votes so that he could be declared the winner.

