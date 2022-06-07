'It's going to be brutal': Steve Bannon guest wants to 'prepare voters' for coming GOP extremism

A guest on Steve Bannon's podcast warned that Republicans must "prepare voters" because the government will be dismantled in a radical way if the party takes control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.
"The power of the House of Representatives as the Founders envisioned it has never really been unleashed," Bannon told Jeffrey Tucker, founder of the conservative Brownstone Institute. "It's going to be unleashed."
Bannon advised "the FBI guys" who monitor him to "preserve your documents."
"Because we're coming for you," he said. "This administrative state is going to be taken apart brick by brick."
The conservative broadcaster argued that if "it's made by man, it can be taken apart by man."
"The voters need to be prepared for what is coming," Tucker advised. "These politicians that are running for office and then get elected need to explain very clearly what they're about to do, which is dismantle the unelected powerful part of the state that is in effect ruling the country."
"And they also need to prepare voters to be aware that they're going to be smeared and attacked and the press is going to go after them and that you need to buck up and understand why this is happening," he continued. "The battle is going to be -- if we're really going take this on, it's going to be brutal and ugly and it's going to be very, very hard for the new political class that's coming into government to withstand the assault which is going to happen."
According to a report from Politico's Betsy Woodruff Swan, the head of former President Donald Trump's Secret Service detail on January 6th, 2021, has already sat down with House committee members investigating the Jan 6th insurrection.
With the Washington Post reporting that Trump's protective detail was forced to scramble when he wanted to motorcade to the scene of the riot, the Politico report notes that agent Robert Engel has provided valuable information to the committee.
According to Woodruff Swan, Engel was "the special agent in charge on Jan. 6, 2021, meaning he was responsible for protecting the president from 'socks on to socks off' — the whole work day. In that role, he rode from the White House to that day’s 'Stop the Steal' rally with Trump in the presidential armored car called 'The Beast.'"
The report adds that the committee asked him about the day's details and "how the Secret Service handled the day’s chaos."
A Secret Service spokessperson confirmed the sit-down in a statement that said, "Every single member of the Secret Service who was requested by the committee has been provided to them. We fully support and are cooperating with the committee’s work. Employees, documentation, whatever is requested by the committee, we have cooperated with.”
A spokesperson for the committee refused comment on what was divulged, the report states.
Flying over Antarctica, it’s hard to see what all the fuss is about. Like a gigantic wedding cake, the frosting of snow on top of the world’s largest ice sheet looks smooth and unblemished, beautiful and perfectly white. Little swirls of snow dunes cover the surface.
But as you approach the edge of the ice sheet, a sense of tremendous underlying power emerges. Cracks appear in the surface, sometimes organized like a washboard, and sometimes a complete chaos of spires and ridges, revealing the pale blue crystalline heart of the ice below.
As the plane flies lower, the scale of these breaks steadily grows. These are not just cracks, but canyons large enough to swallow a jetliner, or spires the size of monuments. Cliffs and tears, rips in the white blanket emerge, indicating a force that can toss city blocks of ice around like so many wrecked cars in a pileup. It’s a twisted, torn, wrenched landscape. A sense of movement also emerges, in a way that no ice-free part of the Earth can convey – the entire landscape is in motion, and seemingly not very happy about it.
Broken ice where Thwaites Glacier heads out to sea.(Ted Scambos)
Antarctica is a continent comprising several large islands, one of them the size of Australia, all buried under a 10,000-foot-thick layer of ice. The ice holds enough fresh water to raise sea level by nearly 200 feet.
Its glaciers have always been in motion, but beneath the ice, changes are taking place that are having profound effects on the future of the ice sheet – and on the future of coastal communities around the world.
Breaking, thinning, melting, collapsing
Antarctica is where I work. As a polar scientist I’ve visited most areas of the ice sheet in more than 20 trips to the continent, bringing sensors and weather stations, trekking across glaciers, or measuring the speed, thickness and structure of the ice.
Currently, I’m the U.S. coordinating scientist for a major international research effort on Antarctica’s riskiest glacier – more on that in a moment. I have gingerly crossed crevasses, trodden carefully on hard blue windswept ice, and driven for days over the most monotonous landscape you can imagine.
Early on, changes in the ice happened slowly. Icebergs would break away, but the ice was replaced by new outflow. Total snowfall had not changed much in centuries – this we knew from looking at ice cores – and in general the flow of ice and the elevation of the ice sheet seemed so constant that a main goal of early ice research in Antarctica was finding a place, any place, that had changed dramatically.
Ice breaks off the front of a glacier in Antarctica.
But now, as the surrounding air and ocean warm, areas of the Antarctic ice sheet that had been stable for thousands of years are breaking, thinning, melting, or in some cases collapsing in a heap. As these edges of the ice react, they send a powerful reminder: If even a small part of the ice sheet were to completely crumble into the sea, the impact for the world’s coasts would be severe.
Like many geoscientists, I think about how the Earth looks below the part that we can see. For Antarctica, that means thinking about the landscape below the ice. What does the buried continent look like – and how does that rocky basement shape the future of the ice in a warming world?
In East Antarctica, the part closer to Australia, the continent is rugged and furrowed, with several small mountain ranges. Some of these have alpine valleys, cut by the very first glaciers that formed on Antarctica 30 million years ago, when its climate resembled Alberta’s or Patagonia’s. Most of East Antarctica’s bedrock sits above sea level. This is where the city-size Conger ice shelf collapsed amid an unusually intense heat wave in March 2022.
Below the ice, recent studies have mapped Antarctica’s bedrock and show much of the west side is below sea level.(Bedmap2;) Fretwell 2013
In West Antarctica the bedrock is far different, with parts that are far deeper. This area was once the ocean bottom, a region where the continent was stretched and broken into smaller blocks with deep seabed between. Large islands made of volcanic mountain ranges are linked together by the thick blanket of ice. But the ice here is warmer, and moving faster.
The realization that the West Antarctic ice sheet was gone in the past is the cause of great concern in the global warming era.
Early stages of a large-scale retreat
Toward the coast of West Antarctica is a large area of ice called Thwaites Glacier. This is the widest glacier on earth, at 70 miles across, draining an area nearly as large as Idaho.
Satellite data tell us that it is in the early stages of a large-scale retreat. The height of the surface has been dropping by up to 3 feet each year. Huge cracks have formed at the coast, and many large icebergs have been set adrift. The glacier is flowing at over a mile per year, and this speed has nearly doubled in the past three decades.
Two decades of satellite data show the fastest ice loss in the vicinity of the Thwaites Glacier. NASA.
From above, fractures are evident in the Thwaites Glacier.(Ted Scambos)
Some of the first measurements of the ice depth, using radio echo-sounding, showed that the center of West Antarctica had bedrock up to a mile and a half below sea level. The coastal area was shallower, with a few mountains and some higher ground; but a wide gap between the mountains lay near the coast. This is where Thwaites Glacier meets the sea.
This pattern, with deeper ice piled high near the center of an ice sheet, and shallower but still low bedrock near the coast, is a recipe for disaster – albeit a very slow-moving disaster.
Ice flows under its own weight – something we learned in high school earth science, but give it a thought now. With very tall and very deep ice near Antarctica’s center, a tremendous potential for faster flow exists. By being shallower near the edges, the flow is held back – grinding on the bedrock as it tries to leave, and having a shorter column of ice at the coast squeezing it outward.
An Antarctic glacier flows toward the sea.(Erin Pettit)
How warmer water is undermining the glacier.
If the ice were to step back far enough, the retreating front would go from “thin” ice – still nearly 3,000 feet thick – to thicker ice toward the center of the continent. At the retreating edge, the ice would flow faster, because the ice is thicker now. By flowing faster, the glacier pulls down the ice behind it, allowing it to float, causing more retreat. This is what’s known as a positive feedback loop – retreat leading to thicker ice at the front of the glacier, making for faster flow, leading to more retreat.
Warming water: The assault from below
But how would this retreat begin? Until recently, Thwaites had not changed a lot since it was first mapped in the 1940s. Early on, scientists thought a retreat would be a result of warmer air and surface melting. But the cause of the changes at Thwaites seen in satellite data is not so easy to spot from the surface.
Beneath the ice, however, at the point where the ice sheet first lifts off the continent and begins to jut out over the ocean as a floating ice shelf, the cause of the retreat becomes evident. Here, ocean water well above the melting point is eroding the base of the ice, erasing it as an ice cube would disappear bobbing in a glass of water.
Warming water is reaching under the ice shelf and eroding it from below.(Scambos et al 2017)
Water that is capable of melting as much as 50 to 100 feet of ice every year meets the edge of the ice sheet here. This erosion lets the ice flow faster, pushing against the floating ice shelf.
The ice shelf is one of the restraining forces holding the ice sheet back. But pressure from the land ice is slowly breaking this ice plate. Like a board splintering under too much weight, it is developing huge cracks. When it gives way – and mapping of the fractures and speed of flow suggests this is just a few years away – it will be another step that allows the ice to flow faster, feeding the feedback loop.
Up to 10 feet of sea level rise
Looking back at the ice-covered continent from our camp this year, it is a sobering view. A huge glacier, flowing toward the coast, and stretching from horizon to horizon, rises up to the middle of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet. There is a palpable feeling that the ice is bearing down on the coast.
Ice is still ice – it doesn’t move that fast no matter what is driving it; but this giant area called West Antarctica could soon begin a multicentury decline that would add up to 10 feet to sea level. In the process, the rate of sea level rise would increase severalfold, posing large challenges for people with a stake in coastal cities. Which is pretty much all of us.
Amazon and tech giants are mounting a big-money push to tank bipartisan antitrust legislation its proponents say rightly takes on concentrated corporate power undermining small businesses and democracy.
Introduced in October by lead co-sponsors Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa.), the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (S.2992) is coming up against negative media and spending blitzes ahead of a possible vote later this month.
Bloombergreported Monday that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has promised a vote on the legislation this month, noting the narrow window ahead of the August recess.
The bill would, among other provisions, prevent major platforms like Amazon and Google from giving preferential treatment to their own products.
According to a report released last week by the Center for American Progress, the measure would "protect American consumers, small businesses, and innovation online."
Industry lobby groups and major tech firms, however, are "going all out" against the bill, Axiosreported Monday.
Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon's vice president of worldwide selling partner services, for example, "recently tried lobbying third-party sellers on an online forum that they use to communicate with one another about hot topics" to encourage them to oppose the measure, according toCNBC. "I want to ensure that you are aware of this legislation and what you can do to try and stop it from harming you," he wrote in part, and directed sellers to a contact-your-senator form. CNBC added:
Hundreds of sellers replied to Mehta's post, including many who seemed unconvinced by Amazon's point of view and promised to support the legislation. Third-party sellers, who account for more than half of Amazon's retail volume, have in recent years expressed frustration over the costs they pay to stay in good standing, the amount Amazon charges them for ads, and Amazon's inability to rid the marketplace of scams and bad actors.
U.S. Chamber of Commerce executive vice president Neil Bradley also came out swinging against the bill, writing in a Monday blog post that it would afford "unprecedented authority to bureaucrats at the FTC and DOJ allowing them to micro-manage the American economy and pick winners and losers in the marketplace." And in a letter to senators last week, the chamber called it "misguided" and urged lawmakers to vote against it.
To help achieve that aim, as a Washington Post analysis published Monday highlighted, "tech trade associations and groups with ties to industry giants are... launching a major advertising blitz that's increasingly targeting swing-state Democrats."
In recent months, another group called New Democracy has "taken out at least $167,000 in Facebook ads and over $218,000 in Google ads that largely call on a narrow set of swing-state Democrats to reject the bill," the Post added. "The ads have been shown at least 13 million times, according to a review by The Technology 202 of the companies’ digital advertising libraries."
Bloomberg also noted that "Apple, Amazon, Google, and [Facebook parent company] Meta spent $16.7 million lobbying in the first three months of 2022, with all four identifying the antitrust bills as their top priority, according to lobbying disclosures filed with Congress," referencing the Senate and House versions. And Apple, Axiosreported Monday, "spent more on lobbying last quarter ($2.5 million) than in any previous quarter."
The money may have been well spent.
The legislation "passed the Senate Judiciary Committee with support from both parties earlier this year," Politicoreported last month. However, "in the days since Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told Klobuchar he would hold a floor vote as early as [June], several Democratic senators have privately expressed deep reservations about voting for the legislation, particularly with a midterm election looming, in their conversations with Schumer and other Democratic offices."
Fight for the Future, a digital rights group backing the legislation, said in an email to supporters Tuesday that "a small faction of Senate Democrats may be betraying you for Big Tech."
"There is no question that these lawmakers, including Maggie Hassan (N.H.), Michael Bennet (Colo.), Brian Schatz (Hawaii), Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), and Alejandro Padilla (Calif.), are being swayed by Big Tech lobbyists," the group wrote.
"But siding with Big Tech at the expense of passing legislation that would rein in monopolistic companies that abuse their gatekeeper status to undermine human rights, distort democracy, abuse our personal data, and stifle competition," said Fight for the Future, "is just wrong."
Stacy Mitchell, co-director at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, called Klobuchar's bill "simple, bipartisan, wildly popular with voters, and a good first step toward reining in Big Tech."
In a lengthy Twitter thread last week debunking Amazon's claim that the legislation would kill its Prime service, Mitchell wrote that the measure would stop the online retail giant and other Big Tech firms from "self-preferencing and market manipulation."
Its passage, she added, could bring about "the end of some of the most nakedly monopolistic tactics used by Big Tech."