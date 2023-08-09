'These are blowouts!' Steve Bannon panics over anti-abortion movement's string of losses

Conservative podcast host Steve Bannon blasted the anti-abortion movement on Wednesday after it suffered a significant loss for the third time.

The morning after Ohio voters rejected a ban on abortions, Bannon grilled anti-abortion activist Frank Pavone, a laicized Catholic priest, because the movement had also lost statewide votes in Wisconsin and Kansas.

"You've had three in a row where that case hasn't been made or is not resonant, and these are not close," Bannon complained. "In modern American politics, these are blowouts!"

"I want to rub people's noses in this. They're spiking the football!" he said of pro-abortion rights activists. "You've had three shots. These are not left-wing places, Kansas and Ohio, brother, I mean, you're not going to get more MAGA."

Bannon predicted that donors may stop funding the anti-abortion movement because it might be a "drag" on Republican chances in the 2024 elections.

"If it doesn't get organized, and I mean organized quickly," he added, "there's a lot of voices in the donor community and others saying, 'Hey, you know, what are we doing here? Because these guys are a drag right now when we can't afford it.'"

