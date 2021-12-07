Judge rejects Bannon request to delay trial until October

Federal prosecutors told a court they could try their case against Steve Bannon in one day, but the former White House strategist's attorneys want to delay a possible trial for nearly a year.

Bannon was indicted last month on a contempt of Congress charge, after he defied a subpoena in the Jan. 6 investigation, and prosecutors said Monday in a court filing the case "very straightforward" and would need only one day of testimony, while defense attorneys estimated they would need about 10 days -- and asked for an October start date.

"In our view, this is not the average criminal case on the docket – because it will take more time to obtain discovery, and more time to fully brief the issues," defense lawyers said in the filing.



Prosecutors asked the court to set an April trial date, but the judge said that was too ambitious and the defense request was too late.

The judge set a July 18 start date for a trial expected to last up to two weeks.



