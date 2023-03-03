Steve Bannon vows to bring down Fox News as right-wing media war escalates
Alex Kent/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Right-wing podcaster and convicted criminal Steve Bannon on Friday vowed to take down Fox News during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

In an interview with CNN's Alayna Treene, Bannon vowed to attack Fox News during a speech at the Conservative Political Conference for its supposed disloyalty to former President Donald Trump.

"The Murdochs have decided that Trump is not going to be President of the United States," said Bannon. "Well, we've decided that Fox is not going to be a major network anymore."

Trump and his allies have been going hard after Fox News ever since recently revealed depositions showed that Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch and several top Fox News employees did not buy Trump's false claims about the 2020 election being stolen from him.

In fact, these revelations so angered Trump that he demanded Murdoch "apologize" for not pushing his false election claims earlier this week.

Fox, for its part, has drastically cut down on its coverage of Trump and has instead shifted its efforts to promoting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as an alternative to Trump, who lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden by more than 7 million votes in the popular vote and by 74 votes in the electoral college.

Trump still has not conceded his defeat to Biden and his denials of his loss incited deadly riots by his supporters at the United States Capitol building on January 6th, 2021.

