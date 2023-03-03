Trump's white nationalist dinner guest 'removed' after trying to attend CPAC
Nick Fuentes answers question during an interview with Agence France-Presse in Boston, May 9, 2016. (William Edwards/AFP)

Nick Fuentes, the Holocaust-denying white nationalist who dined last year with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, was booted from the Conservative Political Action Conference when he tried to attend it on Friday.

In a social media post, CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp revealed that "we removed Nick Fuentes from his attempt to attend our conference" and emphasized that "his hateful racist rhetoric and actions are not consistent with the mission of CPAC."

Schlapp emphasized that Fuentes' presence would have been particularly troublesome at CPAC given "the rise in antisemitic rhetoric (or Jew hatred) in our country and around the globe."

While Fuentes is too toxic for CPAC, is apparently still not too toxic for the former president.

DON'T MISS: Trump to pitch creation of 'freedom cities' filled with flying cars: report

Although Trump has claimed that he did not know of Fuentes' hateful ideology when he hosted him at Mar-a-Lago as a guest of Hitler-praising rapper Kanye West, he also never disavowed Fuentes or his support for his third presidential campaign.

According to earlier reporting, Trump and Fuentes hit it off during their meeting last year, with Trump saying of Fuentes, "I really like this guy -- he gets me!"

Even among far-right media influencers, Fuentes is particularly toxic figure. In addition to repeatedly calling the Holocaust a hoax, he has also called for a return to segregation and for taking away women's right to vote.

Fuentes also attended the notorious "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which featured torch-carrying neo-Nazis chanting, "Jews will not replace us."

SmartNews