Steve Bannon’s ‘We Build the Wall’ ally indicted on new charges

On Thursday, Bloomberg News reported that Brian Kolfage, the partner of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on the infamous "We Build the Wall" fundraiser, has been indicted on a new set of tax charges.

"Kolfage, a disabled Air Force veteran, was indicted in Pensacola, Florida, this week for filing a false tax return and fraud. Federal prosecutors said that Kolfage received hundreds of thousands of dollars from different organizations, including We Build the Wall Inc., which he deposited in his personal bank account," reported David Voreacos. "'We will investigate and prosecute those who falsely misrepresent their income -- whether by traditional evasion or failing to disclose charitable contributions diverted to their personal gain,' Jason Coody, acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Florida, said Thursday in a statement."

Kolfage, and Bannon himself, were originally indicted in a federal fraud case surrounding We Build the Wall, which promised to put contributors' money into a private effort to construct a wall on the Mexican border for former President Donald Trump, only for the two of them to allegedly divert hundreds of thousands of dollars for personal use.

One of Trump's last official acts as president was to issue a pardon for Bannon, who is not charged in the new tax case. But Bannon is still facing criminal investigation by the state of New York, over residents there that may have been defrauded in the scheme.

Kolfage denies wrongdoing in the We Build the Wall scheme and has pleaded not guilty.