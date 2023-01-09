Steve Bannon's Brazil comments resurface as right-wing Bolsonaro supporters attack government buildings

A video of Steve Bannon from Nov. 2022 is resurfacing as supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro attacked the government buildings just days after the Jan. 6 anniversary.

In the speech to a crowd of conservatives, Bannon championed Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of the former president, who has been working with Bannon as well as Donald Trump's campaign spokesman Jason Miller, the Washington Post reported. Echoing comments made in 2020, Bannon told Brazilians that their election was stolen and sang the praises of those protesting in the streets.

“It’s going to be very interesting to see how that plays out," said Bannon.

"Some of Bolsonaro’s advisers, including Bannon, want him to contest the results, an effort that would probably fail but would encourage protesters," the Post reported in November. "On Tuesday, Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party filed a request with Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court to invalidate the votes recorded by some 250,000 machines that were manufactured before 2020. Fact-checkers say the inquiry is premised on false information about older machines."

As in the United States, nothing that they did worked, and Bolsonaro was officially kicked out of office on Jan. 1, 2023.

"Bannon played a central role in helping Trump plot his coup/insurrection trajectory here as well," said Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe. "All the more important for Special Counsel Smith to include Bannon in his investigatory sights — along with Trump, Giuliani, Stone, Eastman, and Chesebro."

André Janones Federal Deputy for Minas Gerais told Brasil Wire reporter Nathália Urban that the Bolsonarista terrorists carried guns as they pushed into the Federal Supreme Court. Forces were able to reclaim the building.

“They are shooting at the security guards there," he said.

Urban also said that there were also pro-cop attacks in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Luke O'Brien, investigative journalist and fellow at Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein Center, said that far-right "Stop the Steal" operatives have been on the ground in Brazil working to stoke violence and unrest for months.

"People allied with Steve Bannon. Like Matthew Tyrmand, who functions as something of an international fascism super-connector," he said.

Authoritarian expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat called out a "strong US-Brazil Fascist coup conspirator network, with Bannon, advising Bolsonaro and E Bolsonaro in DC on Jan. 5."

See the Bannon video below or in the link here: