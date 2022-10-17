DOJ asks court to give Steve Bannon six months in jail for 'sustained bad-faith contempt of Congress'

The United States Department of Justice is asking courts to slap former Trump campaign chairman Steve Bannon with a six-month prison sentence.

As reported by NBC News' Ryan Reilly, the DOJ issued its sentencing recommendations on Monday morning and it said Bannon deserved a half year in jail for his "sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congress."

The government notes that this sentence represents "the top end of the Sentencing Guidelines’ range" for being found in criminal contempt, and also recommends that Bannon by fined $200,000 for his crimes.

Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress this past summer after the jury in the case deliberated for just three hours.

Charges were first brought against Bannon when he flatly refused to provide any cooperation with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol attacks.

In addition to Bannon, the DOJ is also pursuing contempt of Congress charges against former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro, who similarly has defied the committee's requests for documents and information.