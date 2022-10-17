Marjorie Taylor Greene serves notice to Kevin McCarthy that he needs to hand her 'a lot of power'

In an interview with the New York Times, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) left no doubt that she expects to share power with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) should Republicans take control of the House in November and, a big if, he is elected speaker.

In a deep dive into the controversial Georgia Republican's rapid rise as the face of the Republican Party's extreme right wing, Greene expressed her belief that she represents the future of the party and that McCarthy, if he wants to survive, needs to allow her to do as she wants, when she wants to.

As the Times' Robert Draper wrote, "In Greene’s view, a Speaker McCarthy would have little choice but to adopt Greene’s 'a lot more aggressive' approach toward punishing Biden and his fellow Democrats for what she sees as their policy derelictions and for conducting a 'witch hunt' against former President Trump."

With that in mind, Taylor Greene told Draper in what he called, "a flat, unemotional voice," that, “I think that to be the best speaker of the House and to please the base, he’s going to give me a lot of power and a lot of leeway.”

She then added, "And if he doesn’t, they’re going to be very unhappy about it. I think that’s the best way to read that. And that’s not in any way a threat at all. I just think that’s reality.”

Draper went on to note that Greene has the ability to back up her threat by noting that she is one of the biggest donation recipients in the House, raising $7.4 million in just her first year in office -- 4th highest among House Republicans -- without taking any corporate PAC money like the three who outraised her did.

