'Steve Bannon is about to become the martyr he wants to be': prosecutor

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon will be sentenced on Friday after being convicted in July on two contempt of Congress charges after ignoring subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection with prosecutors asking he be sentenced to at least six months.

As MSNBC reported, "Prosecutors have asked Judge Carl Nichols to sentence him to six months behind bars — half of the maximum of their proposed concurrent sentence for the two counts — and fine him $200,000 for 'his sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congress.' Bannon’s attorneys countered that his conviction was “unconstitutional” and asked the judge to sentence him to probation, which would be less than the statutory minimum of one month."

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," State Attorney for Palm Beach County Dave Aronberg was asked by host Mika Brzezinski if the Donald Trump confidante if he can expect mercy from the court and he replied that there was little chance of that happening before mocking the position he put himself in.

"Dave Aronberg, knowing the players, is there any possibility he doesn't do any time," the host prompted.

"I think that's very small based on who he is, I think he's going to get closer to the six months than zero," the prosecutor replied. "He could get technically under the law up to two years, but the sentencing guidelines say someone in his situation gets a maximum of six months and the Department of Justice wants that six months."

He continued, "He deserves it because of his behavior, lack of remorse, constant attacks on not just prosecutors, but also the judge. Of course, he's attacked the January 6th Committee and democracy itself," he continued. "Steve Bannon has long said he would go to jail for his beliefs, and now, he has become the martyr he wants to be."

"On the bright side for him, six months is plenty of time to write the manifesto I'm sure he's been wanting to write, " he joked. "On the other hand, I'm not sure how many shirts you're allowed to wear at the same time in prison."

Watch the video below or at this link.