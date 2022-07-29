Steve Bannon threatened to break Jared Kushner 'in half' during heated feud: book

CNN has obtained a copy of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner's new White House memoir in which he details getting into heated feuds with one-time White House political strategist Steve Bannon.

According to CNN, Kushner describes Bannon as a "toxic" presence within the White House who was more interested in stoking feuds rather than securing substantive policy victories.

One particularly nasty exchange came when Kushner confronted Bannon about leaking negative stories about then-White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, whom Bannon regularly derided as a "globalist."

"Cohn's the one leaking on me," Bannon shot back. "Jared, right now, you're the one undermining the President's agenda."

Kushner then writes that Bannon started outright yelling at him.

"If you go against me, I will break you in half!" he yelled. "Don't f*ck with me."

In reality, Kushner would stay in the White House throughout Trump's entire first term, while Bannon would be summarily ousted less than eight months into his tenure there.

Kushner also claims that Bannon once exploded at him during a phone call with New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, in which he accused Kushner of leaking dirt on him.

""How f*cking dare you leak on me?" Bannon purportedly yelled. "If you leak out on me, I can leak out on you 28 ways from Sunday."

