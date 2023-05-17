Steve Bannon helps Giuliani dodge sex abuse claims: 'I'm not going to let you respond'
Conservative podcast host Steve Bannon helped Rudy Giuliani dodge accountability for a sexual abuse lawsuit. He also insisted allegations of selling pardons were a "bald-faced lie."

Bannon began Wednesday's The War Room interview with Giuliani by stating that the former New York City mayor did not need to respond to allegations that he forced an employee to have sex.

"This is so outrageous," Bannon said. "You're not going to respond, and I'm not going to let you respond."

"They investigated me for it," Giuliani interrupted. "That big jerk investigated me for it."

It was not immediately clear, however, which allegation Giuliani was referring to.

"That was one of the allegations when they went through everything I have in the last 20 years; obviously, they found no evidence of it," he continued.

"But, Rudy, these charges don't even raise to the level," Bannon said. "More information is coming out. But they're trying to smear you in every way possible."

Bannon, who received a pardon from former President Trump, insisted that allegations of selling pardons were a "bald-faced lie."

The right-wing host complained Fox News had treated the lawsuit as a "legitimate thing."

"This is the Murdochs," he continued. "They're pulling out everything they can pull out to defeat Trump. These scumbag foreigners. This demonic old man."

Watch the video from Real America's Voice at this link.

