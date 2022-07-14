'Whoa! Whoa! Whoa!' Steve Bannon snaps at guest who says 'American people' ousted Trump
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Right-wing podcast host Steve Bannon scolded conservative economist Stephen Moore on Thursday after he suggested that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election fairly.

"I am so frustrated right now because I really believe if Trump, if the American people had not made such a big mistake in November," Moore explained. "And I think people recognize they did."

"Whoa!" Bannon exclaimed. "Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! You mean, in not fighting hard enough to make sure we got to the steal. Dude, you're in the 'War Room!' Hold it. Stop."

"You mean we didn't fight hard enough to make sure that we got the Big Steal," he continued. "I know. You still want to go on Fox. I got it."

While Moore let out a hearty laugh, he did not deny the accusation.

Watch the video below or at this link.

