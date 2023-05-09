‘Bleed them white’: Steve Bannon backs Biden’s plan for ‘taxing the wealthy’

Right-wing broadcaster Steve Bannon came out in support of President Joe Biden's plan to raise taxes on wealthy Americans Tuesday.

On his War Room podcast, Bannon suggested that tax hikes proposed during Biden's 2020 campaign could be the answer to raising the debt ceiling.

"By the way, Biden's tax plan, give me the tax plan he had, oh, I'm going to tax the wealthy," he said. "We should, [House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)] should vote it out of the House, pass it to the Senate, dare you."

Bannon insisted that "all" wealthy people donated to the Democratic Party.

"I have no problem taxing the wealthy until we bleed them white," he remarked. "I don't have any problem. You know why? They're all progressive Democrats that hate MAGA. There's a couple of them not, but hey, sorry, not sorry. I have no problem.

"Send that over," Bannon added. "Dare them, dare them to pass it."

As president, Biden proposed raising $1.5 trillion by taxing the wealthy through higher income taxes, capital gains taxes, and closing so-called loopholes in the law.

