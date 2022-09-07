Steve Doocy rips Trump: Nuclear secrets not 'the kind of thing you should have' in a desk drawer

Fox News host Steve Doocy chided former President Donald Trump for reportedly storing nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago.

The Washington Post reported this week that “foreign government’s nuclear-defense readiness” documents were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this year. Other reports said that some classified documents were found in desks used by the former president.

During an interview with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Doocy suggested that nuclear secrets should not be stored in an unsecured desk drawer.

"You can understand why when you first heard about this stuff, you heard, well, maybe it's things like a note from Kim Jong-un to President Trump," Doocy said. "But then, if true, this Washington Post report, highly classified documents at Mar-a-Lago that only a cabinet-level officer or higher could even look at!"

"That doesn't seem like the kind of thing you should have in your post-presidential desk drawer," he added.

But Rubio refused to acknowledge the substance of the report.

"We really don't know because let's go back and understand that all of this information is coming from one side and one place," the senator opined. "And that is sources with knowledge of the investigation. Well, who are the sources with knowledge of the investigation? The FBI and the Justice Department and they are leaking to the media."

Rubio argued that the leaks indicate that the investigation is about "politics."

"I'm skeptical," he griped.

