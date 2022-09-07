Trump calls himself 'an absolutely perfect physical specimen' in rant about FBI reportedly seizing medical records
Donald Trump playing golf, as he has about 30 hours a week during his presidency. (Screenshot)

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday once again attacked the FBI for executing a lawful search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago resort to retrieve top-secret national security documents.

In a new post on his Truth Social platform, the former president seized on reports that FBI officials had swept up documents about his medical information in their search for highly sensitive documents that reportedly included secrets about a foreign nation's nuclear program.

"Not only did the FBI steal my Passports in the FBI Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, but it has just been learned through court filings that they also improperly took my complete and highly confidential medical file and history, with all the bells and whistles," Trump began.

Trump emphasized that the government would not learn anything of note from his medical records other than the purported fact that "I’m very healthy, an absolutely perfect physical specimen!"

Trump finished his rant by saying the FBI's execution of a lawful search warrant on his property was akin to "days of the Soviet Union."

Trump may be the only person who would describe himself as a "perfect physical specimen," as he has regularly been mocked for being overweight, most infamously when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described him as "morbidly obese" in 2020.

