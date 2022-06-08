Republican leader opposes gun control because there was no 'banning airplanes' after 9/11

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) said this week that he opposes gun control in response to mass shootings because the country did not ban airplanes after they were used in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

"Airplanes were used that day," Scalise told reporters on Wednesday, "as the weapon to kill thousands of people and to inflict terror on our country."

"There wasn't a conversation about banning airplanes," he said. "There was a conversation about connecting the dots. How can we figure out if there are signs we can see to stop the attack from happening?"

Scalise argued that Congress needed to "focus on the root cause of the problem."

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.