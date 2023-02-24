Double murderer thanks judge for sentencing him to death: 'I'll get a new body and come back'
A man who confessed to double murder and who wants the death penalty for himself smiled and thanked the judge for granting him his wish, Law&Crime reported.

Steven Lorenzo murdered Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz, both 26, in 2003.Prosecutors said that Lorenzo drugged, sexually assaulted, and murdered the victims after meeting them at a gay club on separate nights in West Tampa. Lorenzo is already serving a 200-year federal sentence for drugging and raping 9 men, including Galehouse and Wachholtz.

Lorenzo represented himself in the penalty phase of his trial and advocated for his own death sentence.

Lorenzo explained that he has “better things to do with [his] time” and the sooner he's put to death, the sooner he would be able to “get [himself] a new body and come back again.”

“We are eternal beings,” said Lorenzo.

After he was sentenced, Lorenzo said, "Thank you."

“May God have mercy on your soul,” the judge said.

“My soul is fine, thank you, sir,” Lorenzo replied.

