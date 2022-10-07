Stewart Rhodes called for 'bloody and desperate fight' to keep Trump in power: Oath Keepers chats
Collin County Sheriff's Office.

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes repeatedly called on Donald Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act in a last-ditch effort to hold onto power.

The right-wing militant, who claimed to have contacts with a Secret Service agent with access to the former president, urged Trump to invoke the law and authorize himself to deploy military forces as domestic law enforcement, according to communications he sent with other Oath Keepers in late November 2020 that were presented as evidence at his seditious conspiracy trial.

“Time to get serious about training. And force on force is the way to go,” Rhodes wrote in a chat with other group leaders. “No, it WILL be 1776 all over again, or more like 1775 all over again. The patriot right will declares him an illegitimate usurper and imposter.”

He said the move would be justified because Joe Biden and other Democrats were stealing the election away from Trump with disloyal judges.

"I told you all the Dems would steal it. I also told you the judges can’t be trusted and they will go along with it," Rhodes wrote Nov. 27. "I hate being right about these things, and I derive no pleasure in it. But I told you so.”

Rhodes said repeatedly throughout the period between the election and the Jan. 6 insurrection that the Insurrection Act was Trump's last chance to remain in the White House.

"That's all he has left. If he doesn't do that then we will have to fight against an illegitimate Biden regime," Rhodes wrote Dec. 12, 2020, "it will be a bloody and desperate fight."

