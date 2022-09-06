Stewart Rhodes seeks to obtain Jan. 6 testimony from Roger Stone and Rudy Giuliani
Gage Skidmore.

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes is hoping to obtain interview transcripts from the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In a motion seeking a 90-day delay of his Sept. 26 trial, Rhodes new attorney said his client has "had a complete, or near-complete breakdown of communication between himself and his prior counselors."

The motion also lists motions that the defense intends to submit prior to trial.

One motion listed is a motion to compel select committee to provide interview information.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump judge's ruling in Mar-a-Lago case proves Biden was right

"Significantly, several key witnesses in Rhodes’ trial, including Roger Stone, Ali Alexander, Kellye SoRelle, Rudy Giuliani, Bianca Gracia and Michael Greene, were witnesses before the U.S. House of Representatives’ Select Committee on Jan. 6. Rhodes has a right to transcripts of this testimony; but Rhodes’ counsel have not obtained the transcripts," the filing read.

"This information is highly relevant and material to the allegations in the indictment of this case. Indeed the Jan. 6 Committee has publicly proclaimed that Oathkeepers were leaders in the Jan. 6 'attack' on the Capitol. In fact, Rep. Benny Thompson—the very chairman of the Jan. 6 Committee—actually sued Oathkeepers, Proud Boys, Rudy Giuliani, and President Donald Trump on February 16, 2021, claiming that Oathkeepers and Proud Boys conspired with Trump to subvert the transfer of power from Trump to Biden and thus to overthrow the United States government."

SmartNews