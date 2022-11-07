Stewart Rhodes tries to throw fellow Oath Keepers under the bus for entering Capitol

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, who is currently on trial for seditious conspiracy, pinned the blame on his fellow Oath Keepers for their decision to enter the United States Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

As reported by Politico's Kyle Cheney, Rhodes claimed during his Monday morning testimony that he did not want the Oath Keepers to enter the Capitol building, and he said that fellow Oath Keeper Kelly Meggs went "off mission" by leading a group inside.

"I didn’t want them getting wrapped up in to all the nonsense with Trump supporters," Rhodes told the court. "My goal was to make sure that no one got wrapped up in that Charlie Foxtrot going on inside the Capitol."

However, Cheney also reports that Stan Woodward, the attorney representing Meggs, expressed skepticism of Rhodes' claims and expressed a desire to cross-examine him.

"We disagree," Woodward said of Rhodes' claim that Meggs went "off mission" by going inside the Capitol.

Additionally, Rhodes also pointed the finger at his one-time attorney, Kellye SoRelle, for the decision of the Oath Keepers to delete messages they sent one another from their phones.

""I told her to tell them to use their rights to remain silent," Rhodes said of his conversations with SoRelle. "She added on her own to delete them."