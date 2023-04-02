Fox News panel justifies death threats to Stormy Daniels: 'Take the money and keep your mouth shut'

Fox News host Howard Kurtz and his panel of guests seemed to justify death threats against Stormy Daniels because she spoke out about her alleged affair with former President Donald Trump.

During the panel discussion, Kurtz noted that Daniels had faced threats of "murder" after news broke that Trump would be indicted over hush money payments to her.

"The press has kind of treated her as a footnote, but it sounds like she's worried because she's gotten a lot of death threats," Kurtz explained.

"Yeah, look, she got a hundred and thirty thousand dollars and never had to open her mouth about this story at all, and violated the NDA, and has made a lot of money off this instance," radio host Clay Travis said dismissively. "She's put herself into the central part of this story. I think it's awful anytime there's claims of violence or threats, but I don't think you can be surprised given the temperature in the country right now."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'This is really happening!' Maria Bartiromo freaks out to Jim Jordan over Trump indictment

Political strategist Lucy Caldwell agreed.

"Yeah, I mean, if you don't want to take the ride, don't take the ride, right?" Caldwell quipped.

"That's the reality," Kurtz concluded. "Take the money and keep your mouth shut."

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.