Stranded at Philly stadium, die-hard Bruce fans are 'devastated' and 'worried'

Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
PHILADELPHIA — On Monday afternoon, almost two full days before Bruce Springsteen would take the stage at Citizens Bank Park, Mel Beldi and Ann Bertucci parked themselves outside the locked stadium gates. Being the first two in line meant that Beldi, who is from Australia, and Bertucci, who is from Virginia, had assumed a solemn duty. They were in charge of the roll call line — the fan-run system at Springsteen shows that determines the order of entrance for those lucky fans with “pit” tickets — admission to the Promised Land. The standing room only area right below the stage, where Bruce drea...