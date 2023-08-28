Watch: Students jump from windows to escape possible gunman at UNC
A group of students were seen jumping from windows at the University of North Carolina (UNC) on Monday in response to reports of a gunman on campus.

In a message Monday afternoon, UNC Police said that students and faculty should shelter in place because of an "armed, dangerous person on or near campus."

Video emerged of students escaping a building by jumping from windows.

By late afternoon, police updated the status to "all-clear."

Watch the video below from WRAL below or at the link here.

