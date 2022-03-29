Subpoenas for Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan 'not off the table': House riot committee chair
After voting on Monday night on criminal referrals for former Donald Trump White House aides Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro, the chairman of the House Select committee looking into the Jan. 6 Capitol riots indicated that they are not done and fellow House lawmakers belonging to the Republican Party may still be subpoenaed.

In an interview with Punchbowl News late Monday night, committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) was asked if Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice would face a subpoena if she refused an invitation to speak with committee members -- which he confirmed -- and then added the committee might take additional steps.

According to the report, Thompson was asked if recalcitrant GOP lawmakers who have been politely asked to speak to the committee about what they know about the events on the day of the insurrection might face a similar fate -- and he left the door open.

The report states, "We pressed Thompson on the issue of whether the select committee will subpoena any Republican members to testify about their conversations with Trump before and during the Jan. 6 insurrection. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Pa.) and Scott Perry (R-Pa.) were all 'invited' to testify but refused. 'It has not happened, but it is not off the table,' Thompson said. 'We just have not done it.'"

Asked about the clock ticking on the committee with the midterm elections just months away, Thompson replied, "It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”

