Supreme Court issues report on Dobbs leak probe -- and the leaker still has not been found

After several months of work, the United States Supreme Court issued a report on its investigation into the leak of the draft Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

However, the investigators were still unable to definitively identify the person responsible for leaking the draft.

In a report released on Thursday, the Supreme Court said that the Marshal of the Supreme Court and her team "determined that no further investigation was warranted with respect to many of the '82 employees [who] had access to electronic or hard copies of the draft opinion.'"

The Marshal's team says that it will "continue to review and process some electronic data that has been collected and a few other inquiries remain pending," while adding that "to the extent that additional investigation yields new evidence or leads, the investigators will pursue them."

READ MORE: Rep. Nancy Mace grilled for hypocrisy: Why is debt not an issue 'under Republican presidents?'

The leak of the Dobbs decision last year set off a firestorm within the Supreme Court, which described the leak as an enormous breach of trust.

When the decision to overturn Roe was finally published, it accomplished a primary goal of America's Christian Right movement in its quest to end abortion rights in the United States.

However, it also sparked a backlash that many observers say helped Democrats hold the Senate and stave off a "red wave" election in the House of Representatives.

Read the full report at this link (PDF).