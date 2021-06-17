'Just stop -- it's over': GOP brutally mocked after losing yet another Obamacare challenge
President Barack Obama laughs during a meeting in the Oval Office, Jan. 24, 2011. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

The Affordable Care Act survived yet another conservative challenge in the U.S. Supreme Court, which upheld the law once again on a technicality.

A 7-2 majority ruled the Republicans plaintiffs in the California v. Texas, No. 19-840, lacked standing to sue, but did not look at the signature provision requiring most Americans to buy health insurance or be penalized.

Obamacare fans rejoiced at the news that a heavily conservative court had not ended coverage for tens of millions of Americans, which striking down the law could do.