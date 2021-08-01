'What an embarrassment': Critics pile on Susan Collins after her Capitol riot committee comments

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) came under withering attack on Twitter Sunday morning after she tried to undermine the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot on Jan 6th that sent her and her colleagues fleeing for their lives.
During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" with host Jake Tapper, Collins -- as she is known to do -- expressed concern with the make-up of the committee and skipped over the fact the Republican leadership has opposed it at every chance and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tried to put at least one possibly complicit Republican, Rep. Jim Jordan (OH) on it.
Speaking with Tapper, the Maine Republican stated, "I think it would have had far more credibility than Speaker Pelosi's partisan committee that she has set up but we should have had a 9/11 style commission to fully look at what happened."
According to one Collins critic, she is still an embarrassment to her state.
You can see some comments below:
@atrupar So Susan Collins, like always, says a whole bunch of nothing.— A Hopeful Citizen (@A Hopeful Citizen) 1627824671.0
@atrupar There truly is no bottom with republicans. There no low too low.— Undisillusioned (@Undisillusioned) 1627824344.0
Susan Collins has dropped her paper-thin mask entirely. She’s in favor of putting insurrectionist treason co-conspi… https://t.co/Q47XwUFSCG— Eric Garland (@Eric Garland) 1627825210.0
@atrupar What planet is she living on? It isn't this one.— Mara McGuire stands with the Capitol Police (@Mara McGuire stands with the Capitol Police) 1627826067.0
@atrupar They declined a bipartisan committee. Now they complain there should be a bipartisan committee. The gasl… https://t.co/tDXJpoCyDQ— Danno (@Danno) 1627825945.0
@atrupar Who cares what Susan Collins thinks...wasn't she the one that thought Trump had learned his lesson after the first Impeachment...🥴— Dufus Rigamaroll (@Dufus Rigamaroll) 1627826776.0
@atrupar Can we stop asking her opinion on anything? She has been on the wrong side of history for each event. Move on.— Will (@Will) 1627827816.0
@atrupar She’s very disappointed that Gym the Jacketless Screamer wasn’t on the committee! I mean, he’s only a mat… https://t.co/wN3mcpkzuC— Jo (@Jo) 1627824615.0
@atrupar What an embarrassment. People of Maine, you should be mortified by your representative.— Gary Haase (@Gary Haase) 1627825956.0
No other sound bite could more effectively illustrate the hypocrisy of Susan Collins.— A Hopeful Citizen (@A Hopeful Citizen) 1627827909.0
How the hell did Susan Collins get re-elected??— Erie Siobhan is Vaxxed to the Max 🇺🇸 (@Erie Siobhan is Vaxxed to the Max 🇺🇸) 1627827736.0