'What an embarrassment': Critics pile on Susan Collins after her Capitol riot committee comments

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) came under withering attack on Twitter Sunday morning after she tried to undermine the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot on Jan 6th that sent her and her colleagues fleeing for their lives.

During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" with host Jake Tapper, Collins -- as she is known to do -- expressed concern with the make-up of the committee and skipped over the fact the Republican leadership has opposed it at every chance and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tried to put at least one possibly complicit Republican, Rep. Jim Jordan (OH) on it.

Speaking with Tapper, the Maine Republican stated, "I think it would have had far more credibility than Speaker Pelosi's partisan committee that she has set up but we should have had a 9/11 style commission to fully look at what happened."



According to one Collins critic, she is still an embarrassment to her state.

