'Acting like a guilty person': Rep. Swalwell destroys Trump's argument for trial delay

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Ca.) suggested on Friday that if Donald Trump wants to convince the public that’s he’s the innocent victim of political persecution as he proclaims, the former president isn't doing a very good job.
Swalwell during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut with Joy Reid” said Trump’s efforts to delay his Florida trial in the classified documents case don’t reflect the actions of an innocent men.
“I want to make a point that Jack Smith can't make… which is if Donald Trump was so innocent, and this prosecution was so rigged, wouldn’t an innocent person subjected to a rigged prosecution crawl through glass and walk over fire to exercise their speedy trial right?” Swalwell said.
“If it's someone who is as innocent as Donald Trump claims he is would not want to delay justice. The whole point of a speedy trial right, which he can use and go to trial pretty quickly, is to protect people who are wrongfully accused and so he's sure acting like a guilty person.”
Donald Trump is playing a waiting game as he anticipates being charged in Georgia for allegedly attempting to overturn Joe Biden's win, the New York Times reported Friday.
Trump's federal case in Mar-a-Lago is worrisome, but it can also be pardoned away because it is a federal docket. The Manhattan case over hush-money payments is a state case, but it only involves Trump himself, according to the report.
"Two indictments of Donald J. Trump are already in the books, but the outcome of a Georgia investigation into the former president and a number of his allies promises to be strikingly different," the article states. "While the cases filed by the Manhattan district attorney and the Department of Justice have focused mostly on Mr. Trump himself, a long-running investigation into election interference by prosecutors in Atlanta has cast a far broader net, with nearly 20 people already warned that they could face charges."
"The Trump aides and allies whose conduct has been closely scrutinized in the inquiry include Rudolph W. Giuliani, Mr. Trump’s former personal lawyer; Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff; John Eastman, a legal architect of Mr. Trump’s efforts to stay in power; and Jeffrey Clark, a former high-ranking official at the Department of Justice who sought to intervene in Georgia after the 2020 election."
The piece outlines numerous people who have legal exposure stemming from the events following the 2020 election, and it comes the same day as Trump once again sought to disqualify the prosecutor from the case, potentially showing that the George charges are the ones he is most fired up about.
Charles Coleman Jr. said Trump’s legal team would likely use the practice of trying to compel prosecutors to withhold damaging evidence on the grounds that it would imperil national security.
Coleman made the comments during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell.”
The Veteran civil rights attorney cited the Classified Information Procedures Act that is often associated with “graymailing,” a term used to describe the threat of revealing sensitive national security information.
Coleman said “when you're talking strategically about Donald Trump's defense team, one of the things that has come up with respect to the conversation on CEPA, which is the classified information protection act is this notion of ‘graymail.’"
“Graymail is a strategy that has been used to basically put the pressure on the prosecutor because you basically want everything exposed when you're dealing with classified information and get them to make the decision as to what it is that they put out and how much of that they put out.”
Coleman said that graymailing special counsel Jack Smith could present challenges.
“Now you're putting in front of Jack Smith, a new factor to navigate with respect to what is it with these cameras out that you're going to put out to the public? And how much of that are you willing to put on the line from a national security standpoint, in terms of proving your case,” Coleman said.
“So this is a very key strategy, not to mention that Donald Trump, of course, is the king of narratives, and this is also an opportunity for him to sort of play the victim and not necessarily be prosecuted, while he claims he's being prosecuted.”
A former Trump administration official on Friday suggested it’s not just his former boss that pro-democracy advocates need to worry about.
Miles Taylor during an appearance on “MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes” said that the Republican party has become “authoritarian curious,” a shift in American politics he called “enormously alarming.”
“I spent two years trying to map this out, not just in my name, but by talking to senior Republicans in Congress, former Republicans, senior Trump administration officials that I served with from the cabinet level all the way down to people who sat outside of the Oval Office, and the big takeaway Ali was that the GOP has become very authoritarian curious if you will, and that it's not just Donald Trump that's been flirting with fascism," said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s chief of staff during the Trump administration who authored of the newly released book “Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump.”
"A lot of these other candidates in the race with him have actually taken Trumpism further than Donald Trump did. They've taken policies that Trump himself rejected and implemented them like Ron DeSantis with using migrants as pawns and flying them around the United States. Greg Abbott's done the same thing."
He added:
“Similarly, we've seen that, you know, Trump's fringe talking point about witch hunts inside the FBI and the need to cleanse that building become a mainstream talking point. So Trumpism has really grown beyond his control, and you said the operative words Ali, ‘vengeance and retribution.’"
“Donald Trump sounds like he's auditioning for a bad Batman movie, but that language has been embraced by the wider Republican Party.”
Velshi suggested that 40 years ago it would’ve been hard to imagine the GOP would distance itself so far from Ronald Reagan and asked Taylor what he thought it would take to return it to a more traditional Republican political party.
“First, I think folks need a wake-up call about how serious it is. I mean, the whole point of writing this down in Blowback was to try to map out the playbook of persecution that they want to put in place and by they, I mean, the broader MAGA movement, Trump’s allies here in Washington, who want to support whoever the Republican candidate is and stamp their administration and some of the anecdotes that these senior Trump officials gave me are shocking. I mean, there's playbooks for how to start using the levers of government to spy on political rivals, to deploy DHS forces into Democratic cities to intimidate the political opposition, to appoint special counsels to prosecute Democratic politicians and left leaning organizations."
“This is very systematic weaponization of the federal government with the most thin legal veneer of validity that they can put on top of it to justify what they are doing. It's enormously alarming and I don't think Donald Trump is the only one who would implement that playbook.”