'Acting like a guilty person': Rep. Swalwell destroys Trump's argument for trial delay

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Ca.) suggested on Friday that if Donald Trump wants to convince the public that’s he’s the innocent victim of political persecution as he proclaims, the former president isn't doing a very good job.

Swalwell during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut with Joy Reid” said Trump’s efforts to delay his Florida trial in the classified documents case don’t reflect the actions of an innocent men.

“I want to make a point that Jack Smith can't make… which is if Donald Trump was so innocent, and this prosecution was so rigged, wouldn’t an innocent person subjected to a rigged prosecution crawl through glass and walk over fire to exercise their speedy trial right?” Swalwell said.

“If it's someone who is as innocent as Donald Trump claims he is would not want to delay justice. The whole point of a speedy trial right, which he can use and go to trial pretty quickly, is to protect people who are wrongfully accused and so he's sure acting like a guilty person.”

