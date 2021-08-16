'The Taliban is epic': White nationalists feel inspired by religious fanatics who overran Afghanistan

On Monday, Vice News reported that white nationalist and neo-Nazi groups on the internet are ecstatic that the Taliban has seized control of Afghanistan.
According to the report, some of them are cheering on the Taliban for realizing their own fantasy of overthrowing a government — while others dreamed of doing the same against what they describe as a shadowy Jewish cabal that they believe runs Western civilization.
"I think Islam is poisonous," said a Proud Boys affiliated account on the encrypted messaging site Telegram. "BUT, these farmers and minimally trained men fought to take their nation back from [world governments]. They took back their national religion as law, and executed dissenters. Hard not to respect that." Another user wrote, "If white men in the West had the same courage as the Taliban, we would not be ruled by Jews currently," and yet another simply said, "To be honest, the Taliban is epic."
The Taliban's quick rise was partially a result of former President Donald Trump cutting a deal with their leaders last year, combined with an almost immediate refusal of Afghan troops to fight after President Joe Biden followed through on the withdrawal.
"Though several of the posts spread across multiple accounts salute the victory of the Taliban, they are also quick to point out that they hate the Middle East and people of color," reported Ben Makuch. "But to the far right, whose number one enemy is the United States government and its global network of allies, seeing the 'System' (the shorthand word among the far right for world governments) resisted is a victory for their dystopian worldview."
This comes as Republicans, who previously championed ending the war in Afghanistan, are quickly scrambling to delete documents showing their prior support for the Biden position.