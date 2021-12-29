Judge denies Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich's effort to quash bank subpoena: report
An emergency request from Donald Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich to block a subpoena of his bank records was denied by a federal judge on Wednesday, CNN reports.

CNN crime and justice reporter Katelyn Polantz reported that at a non-public hearing, the judge ruled the request was "moot."

"It looks like [Budowich] may have missed a deadline that the bank needed him to go to court and get an order that was an emergency to stop this subpoena from the House," Polantz explained. "This was significant, the first one we knew about, bank records and this denial we saw today, we don't have a lot of information about it."

JP Morgan told Budawich he needed an emergency order by a judge before 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Having not received an order by then, it appears the bank may have already turned over the records to the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Budowich has reportedly provided 1,700 pages of documents to the select committee.

