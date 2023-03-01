'Afraid' FBI agents wanted to shut down Trump docs probe before Mar-a-Lago search: report
Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago (Photo by Jimm Watson for AFP)

A new report from the Washington Post claims that some agents within the Federal Bureau of Investigation wanted to shut down a probe into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified information because they were "afraid" of being political targets.

According to the Post's reporting, these agents argued for shutting down the probe after Trump's lawyers claimed last June to have conducted a "diligent" search of Mar-a-Lago for additional classified documents requested by the government.

However, prosecutors at the United States Department of Justice countered that they had probable cause to believe that the Trump lawyers' claims about having turned over all documents after a diligent search were wrong and they pushed the bureau to execute a search warrant to retrieve the remaining documents.

Despite this, the FBI was still reluctant to take the plunge.

READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene demands 'safe spaces' for conservatives: 'We deserve it!'

"They also heard from top FBI officials that some agents were simply afraid: They worried taking aggressive steps investigating Trump could blemish or even end their careers," reports the Post.

The FBI conducted the search this past August and it turned out that DOJ prosecutors' concerns were vindicated, as the FBI recovered multiple boxes of classified documents, including some top-secret material that detailed a foreign country's nuclear program.

SmartNews