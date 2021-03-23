Dem lawmaker files bill to oust Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress: She 'wished harm on this legislative body'
(Screenshot via YouTube.com)

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) has put forward a resolution to expel Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, pointing to her history of pushing in conspiracy theories that "advocated violence against our peers, the speaker, and our government," Queerty reports.

"I believe some of my Republican colleagues, and one in particular, wish harm upon this legislative body," Gomez said on the House floor. "It is what I believed after this chamber was turned into a crime scene just 10 weeks ago."

"I take no joy in introducing this resolution, but any member who incites political violence and threatens our lives must be expelled," Gomez continued. "And I will do everything I can in my power to protect our democracy and keep all my colleagues safe."

As Queerty points out, the bill has a slim to no chance of passing since it requires a two-thirds vote and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that House leadership doesn't support ousting Greene.

"Members are very unhappy about what happened here and they can express themselves the way they do," Pelosi said. "What Mr. Gomez did is his own view."