Incoming GOP lawmaker rants Democrats are paying 'terrorists' to stage a coup against Trump

Marjorie Taylor Greene and unidentified police officer -- via Twitter
On Friday, Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA), a controversial far-right figure with an affinity for the QAnon movement, posted a typo-laden manifesto on Twitter accusing Democrats of using "paid terrorists" to manufacture a "coup" against outgoing President Donald Trump.
She also baselessly claimed that election laws in several swing states were "altered" in violation of the Constitution and that there was "MASS voter fraud" — and that she will "uphold" her oath upon being sworn in.
Twitter has already flagged her comments for election disinformation.