Team Trump gears up to wage ‘political war’ as indictment looms: report
Donald Trump, Alvin Bragg (Trump photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP, Bragg photo by Alex Kemp/AFP)

An indictment against Donald Trump is looming, and all indications are the former president’s campaign is readying to wage a “political war,” The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reports.

All indications are pointing to a Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. indicting the former president within weeks, if not days, former Manhattan Chief Assistant District Attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo told The Daily Beast earlier this week.

The president’s campaign plans to take aim at the Bragg, a Democrat, sources told The Times.

Although it’s not clear whether Team Trump has yet identified vulnerabilities that could be used in what’s described as a scorched-earth strategy, sources told The Times that the Trump campaign is likely to tie Bragg’s probe to President Joe Biden.

RELATED: Trump rages as his former 'sleazebag disbarred lawyer' spills the beans to grand jury

The Trump campaign is likely to try to tie the investigation to a Justice Department that under Biden has launched investigations into the former president’s role in the Jan. 6 insurrection and removal of classified documents after he left the White House.

“President Donald J. Trump is completely innocent, he did nothing wrong, and even the biggest, most radical left Democrats are making that clear,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told The Times.

Should Trump be indicted, the former president is likely to try to use it to his political advantage, veteran GOP strategist Scott Reed told The Times.

“A Trump indictment will immediately be added to his campaign platform and talking points, another first in presidential politics,” Reed said.

SmartNews