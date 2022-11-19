Ted Cruz won't rule out running against Trump in 2024

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is not ruling out giving up his U.S. Senate seat to challenge Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

At the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas, Cruz was asked whether he would run for re-election in 2024 or challenge Trump.

"Just now, you were talking about your Senate re-election website," a Fox News reporter Paul Steinhauser. "Does that mean you're not running for president in 2024?"

"Look, what it means is that I'm fighting in the Senate," Cruz replied. "I'm running for re-election in the Senate. I'm focused on the battles in the United States Senate.

A second reporter followed up by asking, "Senator, so that means we should no longer consider you a potential 2024 candidate?"

"Correct?" the reporter asked. "The decision has been made?"

"You can consider whatever you like," Cruz replied. "What I can tell you is that I'm focused on the fight."

Watch below or at this link: