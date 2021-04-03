Ted Cruz schooled after threatening to go after Major League Baseball
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacted poorly to the decision by Major League Baseball to pull the 2021 MLB All Star Game out of Atlanta in response to the state's Republican lawmakers pushing through a voter suppression bill aimed at tamping down Black voters.

Taking to Twitter, he tried to rally followers to boycott MLB's sponsors before later saying he and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) were going to try and strip professional baseball's anti-trust exemption away.

Critics of Cruz -- of which there are many -- quickly disabused him of the notion that he has any power, reminding him that Democrats now control the Senate.

