'It's just so dishonest': Ted Cruz's attack on corporations torn apart by CNN's John Harwood
Ted Cruz. (Fox News/screen grab)

CNN's John Harwood on Monday tore apart Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-TX) declaration that he will no longer accept campaign donations from purportedly "woke" corporations that object to Republicans' voter suppression laws.

Specifically, Harwood said that Cruz's entire premise for defending the new voter suppression laws is based on an avalanche of misinformation about what happened in the 2020 presidential election.

"It's just so dishonest," he said. "Remember, Ted Cruz is one of the people who fostered the big lie after the election. Now he is compounding that with another lie, which is making argument that what's happening in the state of Georgia and states around the country is not about reacting to Donald Trump's defeat to try to constrain voting procedures. He's pretending... that that's what it wasn't about at all."

He then mocked Cruz for essentially admitting in the past that he at one time turned a blind eye to companies such as Coca Cola for avoiding taxes because they gave him campaign donations.

"He's... confessing that he doesn't make decisions about tax policy or regulatory policy based on the merits," Harwood said. "It's based on whether or not I think you like me and whether or not you're going to do a favor for me."

'It's just so dishonest': Ted Cruz's attack on 'woke' corporations torn apart www.youtube.com