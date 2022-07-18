Ted Cruz is 'pandering to the worst kind of bigotry' with his latest crusade: CNN analyst
Ted Cruz speaks to guests at the Nebraska Steak Fry in 2021. (Right Cheer/Flickr)

CNN analyst Margaret Hoover on Monday hammered Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for saying the Supreme Court should now move to roll back marriage rights for LGBTQ Americans.

Cruz recently said that the landmark case establishing nationwide LGBTQ marriage rights "was clearly wrong" because "marriage was always an issue that was left to the states" and "the court said, no, we know better than you guys do and now every state must sanction and permit gay marriage."

Reacting to this, Hoover accused the Texas senator of appealing to rank prejudice among GOP voters.

"Ted Cruz is pandering, not just to the base of the Republican Party, but to the worst kind of bigotry in the Republican Party," she said. "The Texas GOP has passed this plank saying that gay marriage is abnormal."

Fellow CNN analyst John Avlon then suggested that Cruz's statements were part of a coordinated campaign to build consensus around overturning marriage rights, as evidenced by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas's declaration that the court should reexamine its past ruling in the Obergefell v. Hodges case.

Hoover shared Avlon's assessment.

"What this is about, right, is on the political side you always want to start gathering momentum politically," she said. "Because the court has traditionally been afraid of being ahead of where the public opinion is on any political issue. 70 percent of the country is in favor of same-sex marriage now. 55 percent of Republicans as of 2021 were in favor of same-sex marriage. The country has gotten more in favor of same-sex marriage, not less, but the country is also more in favor of certain restrictions and protections of abortion and the court reversed that."

